Aba shoe-makers for training in China

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said the first batch of Aba shoemakers will soon depart the state for training in China.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed this while receiving the management of Huajian Shoe Factory, Guangdong, China, led by Mr. Zhang Huarong, on a visit to Abia to seal the deal for a $1.5 billion shoe factory in Aba, insisted that the best way to develop Nigeria is to adopt the Chinese model of public private partnership for rapid industrialization.

The governor expressed optimism that the coming of Zhang Huarong and his team would boost the Aba leather and garment industry, stressing that the state’s target is to serve as the hub of the African leather and garment market.

Recall that the governor had during his visit to China, secured a $1.5 billion project for the establishment of a shoe industry in Aba, from Huajian Shoe Industry, Guangzhou, China.

“The first batch of Aba shoe-makers will depart Abia for China in the next one week, for training,” he said.

Chairman of the company, Zhang Huarong, said he was in Abia to seal the deal which started during the governor’s visit to his shoe factory in China and described Abia as a calm environment where business can thrive.

According to Huarong, “China has enjoyed a robust relationship with Nigeria and having a factory in Abia would build on the relationship as well as help accelerate the industrialization drive of the governor.”

