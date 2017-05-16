Abandoned Projects: Bayelsa Assembly Seeks Jail Term For Govs, Others Abandoned Projects

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has sought to amend the Directorate of Project Monitoring and Implementation Bill of 2014 to commit to jail any governor and politicians involved in abandoned contract award and execution in the state.

The Bill was presented before the State House of Assembly by the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 3, Hon. Daniel Igali.

According to the sponsor of the Bill, the amendment seeks to improve on the already passed law to put a stop to projects abandonment in Bayelsa State.

“The amendment sought will make it criminal and also ensure equitabledistribution of project funds among the 24 constituencies.”

Most of the members of the House gave their support as a result of the timeliness and the intended purpose it will serve.

While some civil society groups commended the members of the House for the decision on abandoned projects, others however raised concern over the criminalization, insisting that the past governors of state, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Timipre Sylva and Governor Seriake Dickson were guilty of abandoned projects.

The bill has been transferred to the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure and the committee is to report back to the House in two weeks.

The post Abandoned Projects: Bayelsa Assembly Seeks Jail Term For Govs, Others Abandoned Projects appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

