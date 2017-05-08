Pages Navigation Menu

Abducted Cross River Commissioner regains freedom – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017


Abducted Cross River Commissioner regains freedom
Calabar – Mr Gabriel Odu-Oji, the Commissioner for Water Resources in Cross River, kidnapped on April 9, has regained freedom. ASP Irene Ugbo, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, confirmed his release in a telephone interview on …
