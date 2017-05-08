Abducted Cross River Commissioner regains freedom – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Abducted Cross River Commissioner regains freedom
Vanguard
Calabar – Mr Gabriel Odu-Oji, the Commissioner for Water Resources in Cross River, kidnapped on April 9, has regained freedom. ASP Irene Ugbo, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, confirmed his release in a telephone interview on …
Cross River Govt. To Commission Power Plant
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!