Abducted Cross River Commissioner regains freedom

Mr Gabriel Odu-Oji, the Commissioner for Water Resources in Cross River, kidnapped on April 9, has regained freedom, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

ASP Irene Ugbo, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, confirmed his release in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar.

“As we speak, the Commissioner for Water Resources has been released and he is right now with his family.

“No ransome was paid to his kidnappers. The combined effort of security agencies in the state and the office of the State Security Adviser were on top of the matter to secure his release.

“We are happy that he was released alive, hale and hearty’’, she said.

NAN recalls that Odu-Oji was kidnapped by five gunmen at Mayne Avenue area of Calabar South.

