Abducted Lagos school students will be rescued soon —Ambode

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, vowed to rescue six pupils of the Government Model College, Igbonla, Epe and end activities of abductors in the state.

Ambode, who described the gunmen as disgruntled elements, said his administration will not allow the gunmen to disrupt activities in the state.

The governor gave the assurance at this year’s Children Day celebration held at Agege Stadium.

While appealing to residents to pray for the safe return of the students, he stressed that the celebration would not be complete without rescuing the captives.

“We sympathise with the parents of children kidnapped in Igbonla but with the conviction that our military and police force will do their work and rescue our children from this disgruntled elements and bring them back to us safely. We will do all the needful to get them back alive and unhurt”, Ambode said.

He said top security arrangement was on course to guarantee their safety, pledging that his government would stop at nothing to ensure that kidnapping and other criminal activities were put to an end in schools.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, said his administration was committed to protecting children from any form of abuse, child labour or molestation by religiously implementing the Child Rights Law and the Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy.

The post Abducted Lagos school students will be rescued soon —Ambode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

