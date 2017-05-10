Pages Navigation Menu

Abducted mother, sister of Nasarawa State lawmaker regain freedom

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lafia – The mother and sister of Mr Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, member representing Akwanga South constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, abducted by gunmen on Saturday have regained their freedom.

They were abducted at their residence in Moroa village in Akwnaga at about 8 p.m.
DSP Kennedy Idirisu, Nasarawa State Police Command spokesman, confirmed the rescue of the abductees in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to Idirisu, the victims regained their freedom at about 3 a.m. after the combined efforts of the police, the vigilante and other security agencies.

He said the police would not rest on its oars until the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice.

Idirisu said the police was not aware of any ransom paid to secure the release of the abductees.

However, a close family source, said that the family parted with some money before the abductees regained their freedom.

