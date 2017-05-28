Abdullahi condoles Kwara United over death of player

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the Kwara United Football Club over the sudden death of its player Saka Azeez during training.

Abdullahi said he was saddened by the demise of the defender who was full of life and contributed to the success of the Ilorin-based team before his shocking exit.

“I understand that he was a good man and great footballer with bright prospects before his death. I was shocked by the news and could not imagine that a man who was so full of life and energy would just pass away just like that.

“I commiserate with the footballers, management and fans of the team. I pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Abdullahi who is a former minister of sports also called on football and sports administrators in the country to ensure that all their players are fit and undergo regular medical check-ups to prevent the cases of sudden death of players.

The post Abdullahi condoles Kwara United over death of player appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

