Abdullahi Excited With Ndidi, Kayode's Arrival For Nigeria Vs Togo Friendly
Complete Sports Nigeria
Abdullahi Excited With Ndidi, Kayode's Arrival For Nigeria Vs Togo Friendly
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi is delighted Leicester City midfielder and Austria Wien striker Olanrewaju Kayode have joined the Super Eagles Paris camp ahead of Thursday's international friendly game against Togo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
