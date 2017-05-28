Abdullahi Excited With Ndidi, Kayode’s Arrival For Nigeria Vs Togo Friendly

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi is delighted Leicester City midfielder and Austria Wien striker Olanrewaju Kayode have joined the Super Eagles Paris camp ahead of Thursday’s international friendly game against Togo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ndidi and Kayode arrived at the Super Eagles camp on Saturday, bringing the number of players to 18.

Abdullahi also confirmed that the Eagles have commenced preparation for the game against Togo.

“We resume training in Paris this morning. Welcome @Ndidi25 and Kayode Olarenwanju. #SoarSuperEagles,” Abdullahi who played in the 1-1 friendly draw against Corsica on Friday, wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Ndidi and Kayode should be in action for the Eagles against Togo.

The post Abdullahi Excited With Ndidi, Kayode’s Arrival For Nigeria Vs Togo Friendly appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

