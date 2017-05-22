Abdullahi Fired Up For Super Eagles Friendlies, AFCON Qualifier – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
|
Abdullahi Fired Up For Super Eagles Friendlies, AFCON Qualifier
Following the conclusion of the Cyprus top flight season, Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi says his attention is now on the upcoming friendlies and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Abdullahi's club Anorthosis Famagusto finished bottom in the …
