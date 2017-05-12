Abdullahi pays N500k, 10 cows for Halimat Babangida
Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, the businessman who married Halimat Babangida today in Minna, Niger State, paid a symbolic bride price of N500,000 and 10 cows to her father, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. The groom is the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe, in Gombe state. Nigerian Pilot reports that Gen. Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony […]
