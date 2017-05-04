Pages Navigation Menu

Abdullahi predicts Bafana fall – SuperSport (blog)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports


SuperSport (blog)

Abdullahi predicts Bafana fall
SuperSport (blog)
Nigeria midfielder Shehu Abdullahi has assured that the Super Eagles will defeat South Africa when the two teams clash in Uyo next month. Bafana Bafana will be guests of the Super Eagles on Match Day One of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at …

