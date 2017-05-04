Abdullahi predicts Bafana fall – SuperSport (blog)
|
SuperSport (blog)
|
Abdullahi predicts Bafana fall
SuperSport (blog)
Nigeria midfielder Shehu Abdullahi has assured that the Super Eagles will defeat South Africa when the two teams clash in Uyo next month. Bafana Bafana will be guests of the Super Eagles on Match Day One of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!