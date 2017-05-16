Abia APC Woos Uche Ogah
The All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State, has begun moves to persuade former governorship aspirant, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah to join the party in the state. Several prominent members of the party, led by Chairman of Contact and Mobilization Committee, Mr.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!