Abia APGA chieftain rallies support for Ikpeazu – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Abia APGA chieftain rallies support for Ikpeazu
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Following the recent Supreme Court victory of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, David Ogba Onuoha (Bourdex), a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senatorial candidate for Abia North zone in 2015, has called on Abians to join hands and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!