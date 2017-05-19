Pages Navigation Menu

Abia guber: “I’m glad you’re ready to work with me” – Ikpeazu replies Ogah [Full letter]

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu​,​ has welcomed​ the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Uchechukwu Ogah,​ to work with him. This is contained in a letter he personally signed on Friday ​and sent to Ogah. ​Recall that ​Ikpeazu’e election was affirmed by the Supreme Court ​last Friday. A five-man bench of the […]

