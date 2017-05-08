Abia guber: Ohanaeze calls for calm as tension builds up
The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday sued for calm as Abia indigenes await the Supreme Court judgement on the State’s governorship election. They made the appeal in a statement yesterday by the Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, signed by the National Secretary and the National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike […]
