Abia power tussle: S’Court affirms Gov Ikpeazu’s election

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Breaking news, News | 0 comments

Supreme Court on Friday morning affirmed the August 18 ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the election of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. Five-member panel of justices at the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, gave the ruling on Friday. Mr. Onnoghen faulted a ruling of the Federal High […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

