Abia State Polythenic student dies months before her graduation

A final year student of Computer Science HND of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba identified as Josephine Nwagu has passed away. According to her friends, who announced the sad news on Facebook this morning, late Josephine was just a few months away from graduating from the institution. May her soul rest in peace. Source: ( …

