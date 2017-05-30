ABS FC to sign 5-year sponsorship deal with Puma

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubside ABS FC of Ilorin will on Thursday sign a five-year sponsorship deal with global sports branding outfit Puma.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, disclosed in a statement on Monday in Ilorin that the signing ceremony would also see the official launching of the club’s new kit.

“The deal is part of Puma’s commitment to the growth and development of sports in Nigeria.

“Puma, through its official franchisee in Nigeria, Persianas Retail Ltd, will be partnering with ABS FC to kit and sponsor the team for a period of five years,’’ he said.

Chukwuemeka said the deal was the first of its kind and represents the biggest football kit sponsorship in the history of the Nigerian football league.

“The partnership will see ABS FC and Puma working together to expand the profile of Nigerian football over the course of this partnership,’’ the ABS FC official said.

He further said the signing ceremony which is scheduled for the Palms Mall in Ilorin would be graced by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

“Also, the Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, will join him as Special Guest of Honour,’’ Chukwuemeka said.

The post ABS FC to sign 5-year sponsorship deal with Puma appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

