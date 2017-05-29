Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abubakar Momoh, DG of INEC Electoral Institute is dead

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Abubakar Momoh, a Professor and and director general of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Electoral Institute, has died. Momoh, who passed away in the early hours of Monday, was the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lagos State University, LASU. He obtained PhD in political theory and began his lecturing career in […]

Abubakar Momoh, DG of INEC Electoral Institute is dead

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.