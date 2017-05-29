Abubakar Momoh, DG of INEC Electoral Institute is dead

Abubakar Momoh, a Professor and and director general of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Electoral Institute, has died. Momoh, who passed away in the early hours of Monday, was the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lagos State University, LASU. He obtained PhD in political theory and began his lecturing career in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

