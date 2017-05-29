Abubakar Momoh: Renowned Professor And DG Of INEC Institute Passes On

A prominent Nigerian civil society leader and director general of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Electoral Institute, Abubakar Momoh, has passed on.

According to his associates, Mr. Momoh, a professor, who sat on the board of several non-governmental organisations, died in the early hours of Monday.

Confirming the development on his Facebook page, his associate and lawyer, Abdul Mahmoud, said:

“It’s true, I have just spoken to his brother-in-law.”

It is understood that Momoh died in Abuja and is expected to be buried in Auchi, Edo State later today, according to Islamic rites.

Until his death, Mr. Abubakar was the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lagos State University, LASU.

“Mr. Abubakar obtained PhD in political theory and began his lecturing career in 1988,” his profile published by the African Leadership Centre, says.

He has served on various boards and scientific committees including those of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa.

Abubakar has also been a researcher and lecturer at many universities across the world, including being visiting research fellow, Institute of Development Studies, University of Helsinki, Finland; fellow, Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden.

