Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic Clinched Gold At The 2017 NIPOGA Game.

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAPOLY) Bauchi on Wednesday clinched gold in the badminton men’s event at the ongoing Nigeria Polytechnic games in Nasarawa. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 4,000 athletes are taking part in the 19th edition of the Games taking place at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa. The …

The post Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic Clinched Gold At The 2017 NIPOGA Game. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.