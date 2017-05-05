Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic Clinched Gold At The 2017 NIPOGA Game.

The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAPOLY) Bauchi on Wednesday clinched gold in the badminton men’s event at the ongoing Nigeria Polytechnic games in Nasarawa. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 4,000 athletes are taking part in the 19th edition of the Games taking place at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa. The …

