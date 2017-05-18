Abuja, Adamawa Qualify For National Finals Of 19th Edition Of Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship

Abuja and Adamawa have been named winners of the 19th edition of Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship Central Conference games in the boys and girls categories respectively.

Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja defeated General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Adamawa, 24 – 10 to lift the trophy as this year’s Central Conference champions in the boys category.

In the girls category, Government Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa earned themselves a spot at the national finals after a hard-fought 20 – 13 win against close rival, Government Secondary School, Wuse, Abuja; walking away with the trophy and the title of regional champions.

Speaking on the performance of the teams, Bola Audu, Category Experiential Manager, Beverage, Nestle Nig PLC, said that “Nestle believes that the development of children and teenagers is a combination of efforts geared towards mental and physical development. It is refreshing to see that the best teams won and we look forward to seeing how they perform at the National Finals”.

Meanwhile, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the boys and girls categories walked home with N100, 000, N70, 000 and N50, 000 cash prizes respectively.

Certificates and branded gift items were also presented to the Most Valuable Players, Olayinka Williams of Government Secondary School, Karu, and Victor Marvelous of Government Secondary School, Wuse, in the boys and girls categories respectively.

The action-packed final was not about basketball alone. There were Freestyle Dancing Performances and dance competitions.

In 19 years, the championship has produced talents, some of whom have gone on to play in various leagues across the world including the NBA. I’m thus excited about the beginning of the conference stage of a season of building future champions

The post Abuja, Adamawa Qualify For National Finals Of 19th Edition Of Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

