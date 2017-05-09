Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja Big Boy Who Claims To Have Slept With Mercy Aigbe Says His Account Was Hacked!

Boston Roland, An Abuja Big Boy, Stylist and a Fashion Person who claimed to have had an alleged romance with Embattled Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has retracted his comments. He claimed he has never had a romance with the actress as his account was hacked. He wrote on Instagram: To clear the Air please this …

