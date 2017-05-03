Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja Global Shapers to Attend the World Economic Forum on Africa & Solutions Summit in Durban, South Africa

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As the world gathers for the 17th edition of the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA), which holds in Durban, South Africa from the 3rd to 5th May 2017, two Global Shapers from the Abuja Hub have been selected to join key discussions. In line with this year’s theme of  “Achieving Inclusive Growth through Responsive and Responsible Leadership,” Ms […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.