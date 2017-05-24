Abuja to host first U-17 traditional sports tournament – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Abuja to host first U-17 traditional sports tournament
Vanguard
Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria (TSFN) on Wednesday said its under-17 traditional sports tournament will hold in Abuja from June 25 to July 1. Etim Udokang, Secretary-General of the federation, told the Newsmen in Abuja the tournament would …
