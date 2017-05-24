Abuja to host first U-17 traditional sports tournament

Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria (TSFN) on Wednesday said its under-17 traditional sports tournament will hold in Abuja from June 25 to July 1.

Etim Udokang, Secretary-General of the federation, told the Newsmen in Abuja the tournament would feature Ayo and Kokawa events.

He said the tournament, which would be its maiden edition, would have each state sending five athletes.

“We want states to use the tournament as a national trial for the National Youth Games (NYG), slated for Ilorin in September.

“The event is also geared at reawakening the interest of young athletes in the sport,’’ the TSFN secretary-general said.

Ayo and Kokowa are expected to feature for the first time in the NYG at its 2017 edition in Ilorin

The post Abuja to host first U-17 traditional sports tournament appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

