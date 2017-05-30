AC Milan Manager Vincenzo Montella Extends Contract Until 2019

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has renewed his contract until 2019, the club have announced.

The former striker led the club to sixth place in Serie A this season, securing a place in the Europa League qualifiers.

Montella joined AC Milan a year ago from Sampdoria, replacing Cristian Brocchi, who had been promoted from youth team coach on an interim basis following Sinisa Mihajlovic’s sacking.

“I’m delighted to continue as Milan coach,” Montella said on the club’s official website. “I reaffirm my enthusiasm for this adventure and thank you for the faith shown in me.”

Milan’s sporting director Marco Fassone added: “It’s a very important moment for us and I think also our fans. We’ve reached an agreement which we, the club, are happy with, after the splendid results from this year, a complicated transitional year.”

#ACMilan announces the contract renewal with @VMontella through to 30 June 2019

Prolungato il contratto con Vincenzo Montella al 30/06/2019 pic.twitter.com/5vNpnpOdxw — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 30, 2017

In addition to finishing sixth in Serie A, Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Supercoppa in December.

In a statement, Milan highlighted Montella’s impressive first half of the season, when they recorded 39 points, and added: “After a positive season managing a great group, the Club and Vincenzo Montella are ready to continue working together, renewing the contract of the Red and Black manager.

The post AC Milan Manager Vincenzo Montella Extends Contract Until 2019 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

