Accept decision of voters, President Kenyatta urges Jubilee losers – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Accept decision of voters, President Kenyatta urges Jubilee losers
By PSCU, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged losers in the Jubilee Party primaries to accept the decision of voters, saying it confirms the level of entrenchment of democracy in the country. President Kenyatta said Kenya will be …
