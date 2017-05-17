Acceptance rate of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals in Nigeria on the rise – NOIPolls

NOIPolls, the premier organization for country specific polling services in West Africa has released a Social Perception Survey on Lesbian, Gays and Bisexual Rights showing an increase in acceptance rate of Lesbian, Gays and Bisexuals in Nigeria.

Commissioned by The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), a non-profit organization working to protect the rights of sexual minorities, the report showed a rise in family acceptance from 11 percent in 2015 to 13 percent in 2017. Findings also show that 39 percent of Nigerians now say that Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual persons should be allowed to have access to public services, a 9 per cent increase from 30 per cent of respondents in 2015.

One of the highlights of the report was the fact that 17 percent of respondents answered in affirmative when asked if they know someone who is Lesbian, Gay or Bisexual- a family member, friend, or someone within their locality.

The survey method involved a random nationwide sampling of 2,000 respondents who were interviewed over the telephone. Participants were selected from the six geo-political zones through a proportionate stratified random sample design.

NOIPolls delivers forward-thinking research and relevant data on public opinion and consumer markets.

The post Acceptance rate of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals in Nigeria on the rise – NOIPolls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

