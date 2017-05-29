Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Access Bank introduces ‘Family Savings Scheme’ to Boost Savings

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ACCESS Bank Plc has unveiled a new savings scheme tagged ‘Family Savings Scheme’ initiated to give its customers a boost in their savings. The exercise is in line with the Bank’s commitment to promoting savings culture among the populace. The ‘Family Savings Scheme’ is a savings scheme designed to encourage families to save together and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.