Accolades as COSON opens ultra-modern complex

By Benjamin Njoku

History was made, weekend, when the newly constructed Copyright Society of Nigeria,COSON House, was officially commissioned amid roaring applause, amazing fireworks and countless balloons released to the skies.

The multi-million naira edifice, located on Oluwaleimu Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos,was the first real property owned by any association, union or group in the Nigerian creative industry.

Commissioning the new COSON House, the deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo, who was the first Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission,NCC, recalled how Professor Egerton Uvieghara as former Chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission,NCC, midwifed the copyright administration in Nigeria. He said, without Professor Uviegbara, this history wouldn’t have been possible.

He, therefore, sued for peace among musicians, praying that the commissioning of the ultra-modern complex should bring eternal unity to Nigerian musicians. “ We pray that the ultra-modern complex should bring eternal unity to Nigerian musicians. Before now, musicians in Nigeria have been scattered. This is because of the fact that none of them has enjoyed the sweat of his or her labour.”

“We want to thank Professor Egerton Uviegbara for the bigger thing he gave to copyright owners in Nigeria. At that time, he insisted that the artistes must receive what was due to him or her for his or her creativity. For me , it has been a great honour to part and parcel of writing this history,” he said. Earlier, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji thanked his Board, the management of COSON and the team of skilled Nigerian professionals who worked tirelessly to build COSON House in record time without any money from the government, any support from any donor agency or any loan from any bank.

However, many dignitaries defied the early morning downpour to be part of the event. Among them were Professor Egerton Uvieghara, highlife maestro, Professor Victor Uwaifo, Sir Shina Peters, Chris Ajilo, Baba Dee Fasasi, Azeezat, Kenny Saint Brown and Prince Ann Inyang. Others were Obi Asika of Cabal Entertainment, Dr Ben Ofoeze of Billtop, Mr Joel Ajayi of MULOAN, Hon John Ewelukwa Udegbunam, immediate past president of MORAN and Engineer Sharon Esco Wilson of MUPMAN. Also, Ken Calebs Olumese, Guvnor of Niteshift Coliseum; Ayo Animashaun who owns the wave making HipTV among other dignitaries.

The post Accolades as COSON opens ultra-modern complex appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

