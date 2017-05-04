Pages Navigation Menu

Accused Tanzanian drug kingpin extradited to US

Posted on May 4, 2017

Tanzania has extradited an indicted drug kingpin accused of overseeing a global heroin and cocaine smuggling network to the United States, the American embassy in Dar es Salaam said. The US government had last year claimed that Ali Khatib Haji Hassan, a Tanzanian national nicknamed “Shkuba,” was “a major international drug kingpin.” The embassy said […]

