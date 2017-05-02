ACF faults Akande, Falana over comments on Buhari’s health
Arewa Consultative Forum, on Tuesday, slammed founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, and other Nigerians for their ‘unhealthy’ comments over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. On Monday, Akande raised the alarm over the President’s worsening health condition and urged Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery. Similarly, a Lagos […]
