ACF faults Akande, Falana over comments on Buhari’s health

Arewa Consultative Forum, on Tuesday, slammed founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, and other Nigerians for their ‘unhealthy’ comments over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. On Monday, Akande raised the alarm over the President’s worsening health condition and urged Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery. Similarly, a Lagos […]

ACF faults Akande, Falana over comments on Buhari’s health

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

