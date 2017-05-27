ACF Scores Buhari Low in Infrastructural Development – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
ACF Scores Buhari Low in Infrastructural Development
THISDAY Newspapers
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has scored President Muhammadu Buhari low in the area of infrastructural development since his assumption of office two years ago. The forum however, applauded the President for the successes recorded in the fight …
Arewa expresses mixed feelings over president Buhari's two years in office
Mid-term: ACF scores Buhari high on security, anti-grafts war
