Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ACF Scores Buhari Low in Infrastructural Development – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

ACF Scores Buhari Low in Infrastructural Development
THISDAY Newspapers
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has scored President Muhammadu Buhari low in the area of infrastructural development since his assumption of office two years ago. The forum however, applauded the President for the successes recorded in the fight …
Arewa expresses mixed feelings over president Buhari's two years in officeGuardian (blog)
Mid-term: ACF scores Buhari high on security, anti-grafts warThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.