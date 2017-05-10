ACF warns those behind Ganduje, Emir Sanusi rift to desist – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
ACF warns those behind Ganduje, Emir Sanusi rift to desist
The Nation Newspaper
Mouthpiece of Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned those fanning the ember of crisis between Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II to desist. ACF while …
