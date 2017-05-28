Acting President, Osinbajo Appoints New Heads of Pencom, Bank of Industry, CPC, Others (See Full List) – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Acting President, Osinbajo Appoints New Heads of Pencom, Bank of Industry, CPC, Others (See Full List)
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointments of heads of some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions. According to an announcement made by the Presidency on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, about …
