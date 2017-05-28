Acting President, Osinbajo Appoints New Heads of Pencom, Bank of Industry, CPC, Others (See Full List)

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointments of heads of some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

According to an announcement made by the Presidency on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, about 7pm last night, Osinbajo approved the appointments of Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry (BoI) and Olukayode Pitan as the Managing Director of the bank.

He also appointed Alhaji Ali Usman Chairman, National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Mr. Funso Doherty Director-General PENCOM, Mr. Manase Benga Executive Commissioner PENCOM and Zaki Magawata Executive Commissioner PENCOM.

All the appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Also appointed are Ben Oviosun Executive Commissioner PENCOM subject to Senate confirmation and Nyerere Ayim Executive Commissioner PENCOM subject to Senate confirmation.

Others are Mr. Emeka Nwakpa Chairman Governing Board Consumer Protection Council.

A statement on Saturday by Chris Okeke from the office of the Director Press, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) said that with the exception of those subject to confirmation by the Senate, all other appointments take immediate effect.

List of the appointees below:

1. Alh. Ali Usman​​—Chairman, National Pension Commission ​​​​(subject to confirmation by the Senate).

2. Mr. Funso Doherty​—Director-General, National Pension Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

3. Mr. Manase Benga​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

4. Zaki Magawata​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

5. Ben Oviosun​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

6. Nyerere Ayim​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

7. Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman—Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry

8. Mr. Olukayode Pitan​—Managing Director, Bank of Industry

9. Mr. Emeka Nwakpa​—Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer Protection Council.