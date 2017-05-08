Acting President Osinbajo congratulates France President-elect – Daily Post Nigeria
Acting President Osinbajo congratulates France President-elect
The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France. In a congratulatory letter to the President-elect, Prof. Osinbajo said he received the news of the election of the 39-year old …
