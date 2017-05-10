Acting President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was attended by some presidential aides and ministers.
The post Acting President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
