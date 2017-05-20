Pages Navigation Menu

Acting President receives 2017 budget from NASS

Posted on May 20, 2017

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, on Friday transmitted the 2017 budget recently passed by the National Assembly to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The event was done under closed-door, but Enang confirmed the delivery of the document to Osinbajo. “The budget as passed by the National Assembly has…

