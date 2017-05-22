Pages Navigation Menu

Acting President to hold interactive session on new executive orders

Posted on May 22, 2017

The Presidency has promised to vigorously implement the new executive orders in its determination to significantly transform the business environment in the country. The spokesman to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Laolu Akande, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday to give update on the new orders signed last Thursday.…

The post Acting President to hold interactive session on new executive orders appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

