Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo Meets With RCCG G.O, Pastor Adeboye (Photos)

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The acting president, Yemi Osinbajo and his beautiful wife, Dolapo Osinbao met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at “A Day Out With The God Of Daddy G.O. Pastor E.A. Adeboye”, A Programme organized by RCCG Region 10 Family at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

