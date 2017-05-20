Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo orders 24 hours operation at Apapa Port

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has continued to acting in his office effectively as he has given an order of a 24-hour operations at the Apapa port and outrightly banned touting by officials or unofficial persons at any port; be it air, land and sea ports in Nigeria. Mr. Osinbajo had on Thursday signed three …

The post Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo orders 24 hours operation at Apapa Port appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

