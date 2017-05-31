Activities paralysed by in the South East by IPOB and MASSOB

Members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) paralysed both social and economic activities in parts of the Southeast, as the people obeyed a sit-at-home directive called by two pro-Biafra groups to commemorate the declaration of the defunct republic. The holiday was declared on May 30 …

The post Activities paralysed by in the South East by IPOB and MASSOB appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

