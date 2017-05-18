Actolog Partners UPS Manufacturers To Train 25 Nigerian Engineers To Manage UPS For Elevators

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

In its determination to ensure the smooth running of elevators and other industrial loads in the country, a Lagos-based Power and ICT Environment solutions company, Actolog Limited has empowered 25 Nigerian engineers with training on how to resolve the challenge which the regenerative drive in modern elevators poses to the UPS that sustains the function of these elevators.

The two-day training which held at the prestigious Protea Hotel, Victoria Island, was facilitated by Actolog which flew in the UPS Design Repair Manager, Mr. Mehmet Celikel, from its partners, Makelesan UPS, Istanbul, Turkey, to train the engineers on designs, installation, servicing and repairs of UPS that will be able to hold the excess energy discharged by the elevator during its descent.

Mr. Celikel was accompanied to the training by the company’s Regional Manager, Africa and Middle East, Mr. Selcuk Kapseloglu. The engineers’ skills were also sharpened on “trouble-shooting, after-sales support and maintenance.

Mr. John Akadu, Managing Director of Actolog Limited, organisers of the training explained that his company was driven by series of feedback from elevator owners in Nigeria, to invite its partners to hold this training for their technicians and engineers on the best management techniques for their elevators. He noted that “these conventional UPS would shut down temporarily or permanently, depending on the intensity of the energy dropped by the elevator, during such energy feedback,” adding that such “could cause some negative consequences on the load.”

According to him, “a solution was found to this challenge by Actolog and a set of UPS was deployed last year to a leading elevator service company in Nigeria as a Proof of Concept (POC), and the test on one of their facilities came out with excellent result.”

“The trainer had worked with the Russians and other countries in Europe and Asia in resolving similar challenge. He was able to offer a global perspective to the challenge as well as provide comparative data on the problem of modern regenerative drives. It was discovered during the training that the energy feedback measured by the Nigerian engineers in their various installations are far less than that which were measured in other locations globally, thus the consensus that the solution was even more reliable to resolve the Nigerian challenge than previously envisaged,” Akadu explained.

He further said that Actolog Limited is well positioned to provide this solution to elevator companies and other users in Nigeria. In his words, “this solution will give peace of mind to installers of UPS for elevators. Our clients can be rest assured that if there are any challenges during the lifespan of the UPS, there were enough hands locally to handle the challenges.” Actolog is also committed to keeping stock of critical spares to ensure that the turnaround time of UPS repair is kept at the minimum, he said.

