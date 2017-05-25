Actor among 17 arrested over Springs human trafficking ring – Eyewitness News
Actor among 17 arrested over Springs human trafficking ring
Eyewitness News
It's understood a woman escaped from the brothel operated by the suspects on Wednesday night and later tipped off police. FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService. FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService. Springs · Springs human trafficking syndicate.
