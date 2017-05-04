Actor appeals to FG on fight against piracy

Nollywood star Rykardo Agbo has appealed to the Federal Government to help in curtailing the harmful effects of piracy on the entertainment industry.

Agbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that piracy has hindered the employment of teeming youths in the industry.

“We need the government to help us stem the growth of the miscreants called pirates because they are really eating on other peoples’ intellectual property.

“There are a whole lot of very beautiful stories that can be turned into movies for people to watch and learn from; because what we do is all about trying to educate people.

“So, this form of vocation is being hampered by some criminals. When you have a prospective executive producer refuse to give you money.

“It has stemmed the employment of some hands in getting themselves gainfully employed doing a particular project within that period of time.”

NAN reports that Agbo has featured in blockbuster movies in both the English and Yoruba genre.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

