Actors, producers, others felicitate Banky W, Adesua Etomi

In what looks like the best thing in the celebrity space, early Wednsday’s announcement by popular singer, Banky W, on his marriage proposal to actress Adesua Etomi has been greeted with commendations by friends, older artistes and mentors of the couple.

There are indications that what has been kept a secret by the couple was known to their close allies who are just too glad that it is now in public domain.

Here are the social media posts by top celebrities on the news:

Richard Mofe-Damijo:

“Awwww… My babies, your love brings happiness to my spirit and tears of joy to my heart. I’m proud of the man you @bankywellington are and you my sweetheart @adesuaetomi are one of the few young people who give me hope in this generation. That both of you know Christ the way you do and love him with your hearts is such a joy. Now that we’ve gone public, let’s go wild with the wedding planning Papa bear is proud of you both. God bless this union.”

Sola Sobowale:

“When God says Yes, nobody can say no!

“My Banky, my one and only Banky, you are one of the sweetest, kindest and honest people I have ever met. In the time I have known you, you have proven to be someone who always knows what he wants and gets it with all determination. Let me tell you, you did not fail in case. You were brave and took this bold step many always seem to run away from.

“Omo mi, my Adesua, I remember the conversation we had about finding ‘the one’. Funny thing is I saw this happening after seeing you both together on set. I am not sure what it was, but i was moved. I just decided to keep it to myself and simply pray for you.

“May God bless your union. As you both join together, you become stronger, greater and incredible forces. May you always find joy and solace in one another. No one and I repeat NO one shall ever get in the midst of both of you. You shall bless nations with this union. You shall inspire the world with your union. You shall live in eternal happiness for the rest of your lives. Most of all, the love you share for one another shall ever flourish in the name of Jesus! Amen!!! I am so happy for you my darlings! Congratulations to you both. I love youuuu.”

Mo Abudu:

“Dear Adesua and Banky, I am so so happy. You guys are truly made for each other. Congratulations on your engagement. May God almighty bless your union. Hugs and kisses.”

Ikechukwu Onunaku:

“So proud of you both. Congratulations @bankywellington and @adesuaetomi on this huge step in life I pray God guides and protects and blesses this commitment all the way . May this collaboration be fruitful in all aspects of the word.”

Clarence Peter:

“Congratulations bro @bankywellington, May God bless you both with wisdom, patience and love!”

Beverly Naya:

“Aww too cute! Love is a beautiful thing, incredibly happy for you two. Congrats guys!! I think we all saw it coming , beautiful chemistry . Wish you both nothing but love and happiness.”

Captdemuren:

“He asked. …She said yes” Love you guys!!! Congrats Susu&Bubba. This was tough keeping coded for so long.”

Jude Engees:

@bankywellington coman wake me up! Wow! Congrats bro. I still never believe sha Till I see wedding IV and asoebi. And @donjazzy going…going…”

Shaydeeboi:

“#GhenGhennnn lol… Big congrats to u again @bankywellington.. Even though u told me about this month ago, I’m glad the world knows now so you can officially leave our single boys club. God bless you two real good and grant you guys your heart desires @adesuaetomi @bankywellington.”

Lynxxx:

“Officially the biggest secret I’ve eva had to keep in my entire life! Congratulations brother! It’s been a long time coming!

Sha, i don iron my shoe and polish my suit! Lez go dier.

Congrats fam! Wish you nothing but love, growth, favor and grace in your marriage forever!”

Don Jazzy:

“Kai, Aye mi te mi ba mi. Maybe I need to act first. Who we act film with me now ooo?”

Majid Michel:

“@bankywellington @adesuaetomi Congratulations!!! People say for how long?… well… Til’ death do us part is the length. Mark 10:8-9… And the two will become one flesh. So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate. ”Word of God : Ephesians 5:25: “For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the church. He gave up his life for her.” Genesis 2:24: “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.” happily ever after is not a fairy tale. It’s a choice.”

Kemi Adetiba:

“MY BOY DID IT!!!! I knew it was coming ‘Cos I saw the way they were together, even though they were using style to hide You can’t hide that type of chemistry. I remember the day I teased him about it and he didn’t flinch. In fact, I was taken aback as I had never heard him speak of anyone the way he did of @adesuaetomi and I’m so stupid happy he’s behaved himself and didn’t let her get away ❤️So happy for you both. Too STUPID Happy!!”

Omoni Oboli:

“I hope I’m not the only one crying because it will be so unfair! Pls let’s all cry together o! This is the cutest thing I’ve seen in dunks! @adesuaetomi and @bankywellington May God be in this partnership because a 3 fold cord cannot be easily broken! Love you guys.”

