Actress Eniola Badmus Shares Photos Of Her Wearing Short Gown Breaks Internet (Photos+Video)

Yoruba actress and movie producer, Eniola Badmus has shook social media with her alluring short gown that gave a sneak-peek of her immense endowments.

Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is really feeling herself with her pink short gown that attracted flirtacious messages on Instagram.

The actress who just buried her dad is having a fun time on her vacation in the United Kingdom.

She wore a short pink gown to an event and her pictures got tongues wagging.

The Masters degree holder is currently single but its not clear if she is searching.

Watch a short video clip of the actress flaunting her dress below:



